|
|
|
STEWART Rosemary Janet St Leger
(nee Hodgson Wilson) (East Bridgelands, Selkirk)
Peacefully, at Riverside Nursing Home, Selkirk, on October 20, 2020, beloved wife of the late Kenneth, loving mother of Fiona, Fenella and Nicola and adored granny of Tom, Hannah, Lucy and Ailsa and great-granny of Logan and Theo. Funeral service
private. Family flowers only please, but donations for The Borders Music and Art Society may be forwarded to Thomas Brown & Sons Ltd, East Port, Melrose TD6 9EE, Tel: 01896 822632.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 22, 2020