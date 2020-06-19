|
ANDERSON Roy Paxton, BVM&S, MRCVS (Stirling)
On June 16, 2020, peacefully, after a long illness in excellent and loving care of Annfield House, Stirling beloved husband of Marlene, much loved father of Gordon and Kevin, treasured brother, adored grandfather and cherished uncle. Due to current circumstances, there will be a restricted private funeral. No letters or flowers please, but if wished, donations can be made to the PSP Association via www.royanderson.muchloved.com/ or to the Comfort Fund for residents at Annfield House.
Published in The Scotsman on June 19, 2020