WILSON Ruby H. (Berwickshire)
At Queen's House, , on July 24, 2020, peacefully, Ruby, formerly of Ravelaw, Duns and Thornton, Berwick-upon-Tweed, dearly loved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Grace, Margaret and Ruth. Greatly valued friend of Keith, the late Stuart, Andrew and Alistair and treasured grandmother and
great-grandmother. A service of Thanksgiving for Ruby's life for immediate family, (due to Covid-19 restrictions), will be held at St Andrew's Scottish Episcopal Church, Kelso, on Monday, August 3, 2020.
The interment will follow at Chirnside Cemetery.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 1, 2020