Dr Runa MACKAY

Dr Runa MACKAY Notice
MACKAY Dr Runa Blyth (Edinburgh / Nazareth)
Peacefully, on May 31, 2020, in her 99th year, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Runa, much loved aunt of Anna, John, Robert and Duncan, great-aunt of Thomas, Eva, Emilia and Inez,
a great-great-aunt of Nico and Robin and a good friend to so many. Due to current restrictions, funeral will be private, however should you wish to view the live webcast on Tuesday,
June 16, at 12 noon, please contact [email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on June 10, 2020
