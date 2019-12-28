|
CRITIEN Sally Nora (nee Hodge) Peacefully, in her sleep on the morning of December 18, 2019, aged 69, after a long illness. Beloved mother to Godfrey, Alexander and Jeremy, grandmother to Amelie and Sophia, sister to Robin and Belinda. A much respected physiotherapist in Surrey, loved by colleagues and patients alike. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all her family and friends. Memorial service to be held at St John's Church, West Byfleet, KT14 6EH, at 2 pm, on Friday, January 17. Family flowers only, please. Enquiries to T Cribb & Sons Funeral Directors, telephone 0207 4761855.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 28, 2019