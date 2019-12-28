Home

POWERED BY

Services
T Cribb & Sons (Beckton)
Victoria House, 10 Woolwich Manor Way
London, City of London E6 5PA
0207 4761855
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally CRITIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Nora (Hodge) CRITIEN

Notice Condolences

Sally Nora (Hodge) CRITIEN Notice
CRITIEN Sally Nora (nee Hodge) Peacefully, in her sleep on the morning of December 18, 2019, aged 69, after a long illness. Beloved mother to Godfrey, Alexander and Jeremy, grandmother to Amelie and Sophia, sister to Robin and Belinda. A much respected physiotherapist in Surrey, loved by colleagues and patients alike. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all her family and friends. Memorial service to be held at St John's Church, West Byfleet, KT14 6EH, at 2 pm, on Friday, January 17. Family flowers only, please. Enquiries to T Cribb & Sons Funeral Directors, telephone 0207 4761855.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -