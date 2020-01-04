Home

Sandra DALLING

DALLING Sandra Margaret
(nee Thomson) (Bathgate)
Peacefully, on December 19, 2019, in the loving arms of her family, Sandra Margaret Dalling (nee Thomson), beloved wife of David Dalling, Reyssielaw, Whiteside Farm, Bathgate, loving mother of David and Alistair, much loved sister and aunt. Funeral service will be held in Bathgate High Church, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 12 noon, thereafter to West Lothian Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in lieu to Cancer Research UK & Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 4, 2020
