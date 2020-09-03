|
|
|
McPHERSON
Sandy It is with great sadness that the family of Sandy McPherson announces his death, he passed away peacefully,
at Lisden Care Home, Kirriemuir, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 92. Sandy and his wife Ethel were married for 67 years and were only recently separated by her death earlier this year. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Alison, son Sandy, son-in-law Robert and daughter-in-law Marie, a beloved grandpaw, he will be missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The service will be at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, Angus, on September 7, at 3.30 pm, his many friends and family members from around the world may view the service vie webcam. Details will be available by contacting Sandy or Alison.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 3, 2020