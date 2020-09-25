|
PIRIE Scott (Edinburgh)
Amongst close friends and dedicated NHS staff, Scott passed away peacefully, at 11.30 pm, on Monday, September 21, 2020, at The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. His funeral is at Warriston Crematorium, on Wednesday, September 30, at 11 am. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 funeral service numbers are restricted to 20. However, his many dear friends may wish to pay their respects by walking (socially distanced) behind the hearse from the junction of Ferry Road and Warriston Road at 10.45 am, up to the crematorium gates.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 25, 2020