Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheena GEDDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheena GEDDES

Notice Condolences

Sheena GEDDES Notice
GEDDES Sheena Peters (née Ogg) (Penicuik)
Peacefully, at Orchardhead House Care Home, Rosyth, on July 8, 2020, Sheena, beloved wife of the late Dave, much loved mum to Neil, Joyce and Yvonne, dear mother-in-law to Sheila, Jim and Andrew, wonderful and adored grandma to Murray, Katie, Ross, Heather, Rory and Eilidh. Sheena was previously a teacher for many years at Cuiken Primary School in Penicuik. Due to current circumstances, the funeral is private. Reunited at last with her beloved Dave.
Published in The Scotsman on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -