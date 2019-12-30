|
GRAINGER Sheena (nee Stewart) (Corstorphine)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Murrayfield House Nursing Home, on December 16, 2019. Sheena, dearly loved wife of the late Dougie, much loved and treasured mum of Susan and Julie, wonderful gran to Neil and Louise and a loving great-gran to Lily and Amelie. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, January 7, at 2.30 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 30, 2019