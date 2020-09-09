|
|
|
BOYD Sheila Martha Elizabeth
(née Arnott) (Blackford, Perthshire / Edinburgh / Lower Largo, Fife)
On Monday, August 24, 2020, at home, loving wife of the late Professor George Boyd, adored and devoted mum of Katharine and Sue, kindly and caring sister of the late Margaret and of Jimmy, dearly loved mother-in-law of Howard and Alan, much loved and hugely supportive granny of Dominic and Ben and a dear and loyal friend to many.
The skooshing of a beautiful light.
A private funeral has already taken place.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 9, 2020