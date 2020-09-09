Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila BOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila BOYD

Notice Condolences

Sheila BOYD Notice
BOYD Sheila Martha Elizabeth
(née Arnott) (Blackford, Perthshire / Edinburgh / Lower Largo, Fife)
On Monday, August 24, 2020, at home, loving wife of the late Professor George Boyd, adored and devoted mum of Katharine and Sue, kindly and caring sister of the late Margaret and of Jimmy, dearly loved mother-in-law of Howard and Alan, much loved and hugely supportive granny of Dominic and Ben and a dear and loyal friend to many.
The skooshing of a beautiful light.
A private funeral has already taken place.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -