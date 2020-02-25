Home

Sheila BRYDONE

Sheila BRYDONE Notice
BRYDONE Sheila (Ratho)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on February 19, 2020, Sheila, beloved wife of James, much loved mum of Fenella and Nicola and mother-in-law of Ken and Derek and loving gran of Laura and Daniel. Following a private cremation, a memorial service will be held at The Church Of The Good Shepherd, Murrayfield, on Thursday, February 27, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but a retiral collection will be taken for St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 25, 2020
