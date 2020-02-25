|
BRYDONE Sheila (Ratho)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on February 19, 2020, Sheila, beloved wife of James, much loved mum of Fenella and Nicola and mother-in-law of Ken and Derek and loving gran of Laura and Daniel. Following a private cremation, a memorial service will be held at The Church Of The Good Shepherd, Murrayfield, on Thursday, February 27, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but a retiral collection will be taken for St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 25, 2020