CAMPBELL Sheila (née Locke) (Edinburgh)
Aged 96 years, died peacefully with family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. A treasured wife to the late Frank, deeply loved and a devoted mum to Fiona and Nicky, much adored granny to Jamie, Breagha, Lilla, Kirsty and Isla. So very special to all her relatives and many friends. Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, EH16 6TX, at 1.30 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020. Dress as you will. No flowers but donations, if desired, in Sheila's name to Scottish Autism.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 28, 2019
