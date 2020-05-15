|
HARKINS Sheila Galt (nee Sim) (Glasgow / Edinburgh / Elie, Fife)
Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Northcare Manor, Edinburgh, on Friday, May 8, 2020. Sheila, beloved wife of the late Jim and dear Mother to Susan, Colin, Brian, David and the late Patricia. Cherished Nana and GG to her nine Grandchildren and five
Great-Grandchildren. Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, May 20,
at Mortonhall Crematorium.
Family friends who would like to have been with us at the service, can join via webcast. Please contact a member of the family or William Purves at [email protected] for further details. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on May 15, 2020