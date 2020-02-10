Home

GRANT Sheila (nee McMurtrie) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on February 6, 2020, in the Marie Curie Hospice. Sheila, beloved wife of John. Much loved mother to Stephen and Susan. Adored granny to Freya and mother-in-law to Lyndsay. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, however donations may be made to Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh and Maggie's Centre.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 10, 2020
