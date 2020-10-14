|
|
|
WIGHT Sheila Mary Lindsay
(née Forbes) (Edinburgh)
Died very peacefully, at, home, on October 11, 2020, aged 80. Wonderful partner and best friend of Robin for
64 years. Loving mother to Catriona, James, Alasdair and Douglas and mother-in-law to Simon, Ann and Lesley. Cherished Granny to Harriet, Emily, Sacha, Angus, Charlotte, Lucy, Ailsa, Shona and Calum. Big sister to Jimmy and Peter. Private family funeral. Memorial service in 2021 to celebrate her beautiful life. In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 14, 2020