THOMSON Stanley (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on January 10, 2020, at Murrayfield House Nursing Home, after a long illness, Stanley, beloved husband of Suzanne, much loved father of Donald, Richard and Cameron and father-in-law of Jessica and dear grandpa of Toby and Sadie. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, January 22, at 1.00 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of The Red Cross.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 15, 2020
