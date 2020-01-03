Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George DE STE CROIX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George DE STE CROIX

Notice Condolences

George DE STE CROIX Notice
DE STE CROIX George (Dunfermline / Longniddry)
Peacefully, passed away after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. George, dearly loved husband to Sheila, much loved father to Gregor and Lorne and a cherished grandfather. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, January 9, at 1 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given after the service in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -