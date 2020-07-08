|
TURNER Dr Stephen, MB MRCGP (Edinburgh, Baildon and Biggar)
Peacefully, at home, on July 4, 2020, aged 70, surrounded by family. Devoted husband to Jane for 48 years, beloved father to Clive, Sarah and Emma and cherished papa to eight grandchildren. Highly respected family GP, admired and loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
"The very greatest of men.".
Private family funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on July 13, at 11 am.
Published in The Scotsman on July 8, 2020