TOASE Steven Kennedy (Rostrevor, Edinburgh, Perth)
After a long illness, bravely fought, Steven died peacefully, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine, dad of Ailsa and Caitlan, son of Joan and the late John Toase, brother of Bryan, Paul and Shelagh. Steven was a Chartered Surveyor and, after working for Surveying Solutions in Edinburgh, joined Allied Surveyors Scotland as a Director in 2011 and opened their Perth office. A well-known figure in the Perthshire towns and countryside, Steven was always ready to help . He could usually be spotted with his survey assistant, his Border Collie Clyde, then Dara and more recently, with their new arrival Keva. He was an accomplished sailor and was also a keen bell ringer, a member of the team at Dunkeld Cathedral. The funeral will take place on Friday, July 10, but due to Government restrictions attendance will be immediate family only. No flowers, please. Join us in a toast wherever you are on Friday.
Published in The Scotsman on July 8, 2020