Stewart O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN Stewart (Ratho Station)
Peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, 8th April, 2020, Stewart, formerly of United Wire and past captain of Silverknowes Golf Club, beloved husband of the late Isa, loving dad of Amanda, James and the late Stewart, much loved grandad of Lisa and great grandad to Owen and Lia. Due to current restrictions, Stewart's funeral is private.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Family flowers only please, however, if desired, donations may be sent to Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 22, 2020
