BRAIDWOOD Stuart (Edinburgh)
After a heroic fight against kidney disease, peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on March 9, 2020, aged 89. Dearly loved husband of Audrey, loving dad of Karen, Patsy and Eileen, much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Private funeral service is to be held due to current pandemic. A memorial service will be held later this year. Donations may be made to the Scottish Renal Association in memory of Stuart.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 19, 2020