MACKESSACK Susan Elsie
(nee Morley) (Kinross)
Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, Susan Mackessack, aged 60, of McWilliam Place, Kinross. Beloved wife of Keith, daughter of Mae and James Morley, much loved mother of Jennifer, Hazel, Douglas and Robbie, former Solicitor to Fife Council.
Private funeral service to be held at Perth Crematorium, however, a livestream will be available, so please contact a member of the family,
if you wish to attend virtually.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 5, 2020