Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan MACKESSACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan MACKESSACK

Notice Condolences

Susan MACKESSACK Notice
MACKESSACK Susan Elsie
(nee Morley) (Kinross)
Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, Susan Mackessack, aged 60, of McWilliam Place, Kinross. Beloved wife of Keith, daughter of Mae and James Morley, much loved mother of Jennifer, Hazel, Douglas and Robbie, former Solicitor to Fife Council.
Private funeral service to be held at Perth Crematorium, however, a livestream will be available, so please contact a member of the family,
if you wish to attend virtually.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -