WEST Susan
(nee Lafferty) (Dunbar / Queensferry)
Peacefully after a brave fight on
Sunday 22nd March 2020
at Bellhaven Hospital.
A private funeral took place at Queensferry Cemetery
on 8th April 2020.
The family would like to thank all family and friends for the lovely cards, flowers and kind words received on the sad loss of Susan. Thank you to
Rev David Cameron for a comforting service and to Deery's for their professionalism.
All the NHS staff at Oncology, Western General, Dunbar District Nursing and Bellhaven Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 22, 2020
