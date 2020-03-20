|
MONTGOMERY Suzanne Ballantyne (Anne) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, on Monday, March 16, 2020. Devoted mother of Tracey and the late David, loving grandmother of Richard, Daniel, Jessica and the late Sarah and great-grandmother of Henry David. Loving sister of Jim and Lisbeth and devoted auntie, friend and neighbour. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, March 26, at 2.30 pm.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 20, 2020