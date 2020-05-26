Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia DUNCAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia DUNCAN

Notice Condolences

Sylvia DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN Sylvia (nee McDougal) (Craigentinny / Portobello)
Sylvia, passed away peacefully, on May 17, 2020, in the tender care of St Columba's Hospice. Loving and much loved wife of Alex, loving mum and mother-in-law to Scott and Lynn, Sandra and Ross, Ian and Laura, proud and devoted gran to Tilly, Olivia, Beau, Lily, Ayda, Cara and Lucy, loving sister of Isobel, she will be greatly missed by her many friends and extended family.
Funeral private. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on May 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -