McCORMACK
Terry Betty and Alan would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and phone calls following the sad loss of dear Terry, a loving partner, father, grandfather and a lovely friend to many. Special thanks also to Brenda Reid for the comforting funeral service. Gratitude also to George Stewart Funeral Directors and Parkgrove Crematorium. Thank you to all who helped at this very sad and difficult time.
Published in The Scotsman on June 19, 2020