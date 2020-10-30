Home

MAGUIRE Thelma Grant
(nee Herkes) (Ratho)
Peacefully, at St Johns Hospital, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother of Barbara, Gary, Julie, Lynn, Jane and Kirsty. Devoted granny and great-granny. Will be sadly missed by her many friends. Funeral cortège will leave mum's house at 10.45 am, approximately, on Wednesday, November 4. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place at Mortonhall.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 30, 2020
