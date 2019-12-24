Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas BAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas BAND

Notice Condolences

Thomas BAND Notice
BAND Thomas (Perth)
Peacefully, after a short illness on Saturday, December 21, 2019, Thomas (Tom), aged 85. Much loved father of Ewan, Susan and Margaret and beloved grandfather of Fergus, Meghan and Jack. Funeral service to take place on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Perth Crematorium, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made to Cornhill Macmillan Centre.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -