BAND Thomas (Perth)
Peacefully, after a short illness on Saturday, December 21, 2019, Thomas (Tom), aged 85. Much loved father of Ewan, Susan and Margaret and beloved grandfather of Fergus, Meghan and Jack. Funeral service to take place on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Perth Crematorium, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made to Cornhill Macmillan Centre.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 24, 2019