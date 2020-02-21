Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas FARM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas FARM

Notice Condolences

Thomas FARM Notice
FARM Thomas (Edinburgh)
Born Slateford, Edinburgh May 1935.
Tom died peacefully, in his sleep on February 5, 2020, in hospital in Glasgow, after a short illness.
Adored and much loved, one-in-a-million father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend.
Tom's determination, courage and integrity were an inspiration to many. His kindness, intelligence and wit will be greatly missed. It offers much comfort knowing he will have been welcomed with open arms by father, George (Farm), mother, Violet (nee Cockburn), sisters Mary and Elizabeth, brother, George and brother-in-law, Sam.
Hoist the mainsail, a new adventure beckons. Love you so much.
Private family cremation. Donations kindly received by the RNLI.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -