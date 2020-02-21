|
FARM Thomas (Edinburgh)
Born Slateford, Edinburgh May 1935.
Tom died peacefully, in his sleep on February 5, 2020, in hospital in Glasgow, after a short illness.
Adored and much loved, one-in-a-million father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend.
Tom's determination, courage and integrity were an inspiration to many. His kindness, intelligence and wit will be greatly missed. It offers much comfort knowing he will have been welcomed with open arms by father, George (Farm), mother, Violet (nee Cockburn), sisters Mary and Elizabeth, brother, George and brother-in-law, Sam.
Hoist the mainsail, a new adventure beckons. Love you so much.
Private family cremation. Donations kindly received by the RNLI.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 21, 2020