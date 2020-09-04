|
FIDELO Thomas Anthony (Edinburgh)
Born New York, 1932. Passed away Edinburgh, August 31, 2020. A full life, well-lived, including a marriage to Eileen that produced much-loved children Mark, Neal, Sarah and Tim who in turn produced much-loved grandchildren Luisa, Joseph, Milo, Daniel, Jamie and Cara. Tom's happy later life was shared by devoted partner Margo Cumming to whom he was equally devoted until the end.
A unique individual, Tom will be greatly missed by family and friends throughout the world. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private funeral service.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 4, 2020