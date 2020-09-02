|
GIRDWOOD Dr Thomas Grossat (Tom) (Carlisle / Isle of Barra)
Peacefully, at home, on August 25, 2020, in his 85th year, dearly loved husband of Veronica
(nee Smith), devoted father of Anne and the late Iain, a very proud grandpa of Kate and Jack and a dear father-in-law of Cam. Funeral private, due to on going restrictions at Carlisle Crematorium, on Wednesday, September 9, at 12.20 pm. No flowers, but donations, if desired, to Hospice at Home Carlisle, C/O George Hudson & Sons Funeral Directors, 118 Wigton Rd Carlisle CA2 7ES. Anyone wishing to show there respect for the family can meet on the crematorium drive.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 2, 2020