WEATHERSTONE Thomas Grant (Edinburgh)
Grant, formerly of Winster Cumbria, peacefully, in Northcare Manor, Edinburgh, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, aged 88.Much loved father of Grant and Claire (Johnston), father-in-law to Becky and Mike, grandfather of Rachael, Will, Kate and Gregor and brother of Irene. Funeral on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 2.30pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, but donations if desired, may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support via https://www.justgiving.com/account/your-pages/Grant-Weatherstone.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 14, 2020