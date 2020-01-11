|
JOHNSTON Thomas (Falkirk)
Peacefully, at Caledonian Court Care Home, on January 9, 2020, Thomas Johnston, aged 98 years. Beloved husband of Jean, dear father of Andrew and father-in-law of Debbie. Funeral service will be held at Stirlingshire Crematorium on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate in aid of Trinity Church.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 11, 2020