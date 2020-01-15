|
MANSON Thomas (Edinburgh / Carrbridge)
Peacefully, at home surrounded by family on Thursday, January 2, 2020, Thomas Williamson Manson, in his 91st year, retired doctor of Fairmilehead, Morningside, Edinburgh. A dear husband of the late Margaret, father to Allyson, Graeme and Scott and loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
A memorial service will be held at Carrbridge Church, on Monday, January 20, at 1 pm, following a private cremation. All friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Enquiries to John Ross Funeral Services Ltd. Tel: 01479 87 2222 or [email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 15, 2020