Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Ross Funeral Services Ltd (Grantown-on-Spey)
20 High Street
Grantown-on-Spey, Moray PH26 3HB
01479 872 222
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas MANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas MANSON

Notice Condolences

Thomas MANSON Notice
MANSON Thomas (Edinburgh / Carrbridge)
Peacefully, at home surrounded by family on Thursday, January 2, 2020, Thomas Williamson Manson, in his 91st year, retired doctor of Fairmilehead, Morningside, Edinburgh. A dear husband of the late Margaret, father to Allyson, Graeme and Scott and loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
A memorial service will be held at Carrbridge Church, on Monday, January 20, at 1 pm, following a private cremation. All friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Enquiries to John Ross Funeral Services Ltd. Tel: 01479 87 2222 or [email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -