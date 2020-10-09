Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Struan Lodge Care Home, Edinburgh, on October 6, 2020, Tommy, beloved husband of Marion (née Smith), loving father of Fraser, Gilbert and Celia, dearest grandfather of Lucy, Ailsa, Katie, Laura, Tommy, Claudia, Dylan and Maddy and dear brother of Gilbert, Janet and the late Beth.
Funeral service private.
Family flowers only.
Any enquiries to William Purves
Funeral Directors, 0131 447 5858 or [email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 9, 2020
