SEED Thomas Michael
(Father Benedict) Passed away suddenly but
peacefully on 19th April 2020 at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, aged 86.
Special thanks to St Joseph's Care Home, Robroyston and Ward 53
for their care and compassion.
Mick was the much loved brother of Francis, Rob, Roger, Austin, Tony, Felicity and Peter; and uncle,
great uncle and grand uncle to many. Father Ben was the very popular
Parish Priest at Brora, Sutherland from 1999 to 2013; and previously dedicated and respected teacher, housemaster and headmaster at Fort Augustus Abbey School.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 29, 2020
