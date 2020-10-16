Home

HARROWER Thomasina (Lena) (Late of Whittingehame, East Lothian)
Died peacefully, in her sleep in her 100th year on September 30, 2020, recently at Seath House (Abbeyfield) in Dunfermline, devoted wife of the late Andrew (Drew) and loving mother of Ian and the late David, granny to Rhona, Fiona, Zoe, Josh and Sebastian, great-granny to Isla and Jamie, mother-in-law to Aileen and Carol. Funeral private (due to current restrictions) but may be viewed through a web stream details of which can be provided by emailing [email protected], donations if desired in Lena's memory may be made to The Abbeyfield Society, which she supported for many years and latterly resided in, at https://www.abbeyfield.com/donate/.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 16, 2020
