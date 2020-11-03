|
|
|
MACLEOD Torquil J.M. (Rory) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh, on October 29, 2020, aged 71, Rory, much loved husband of Jane, dear brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.
Due to current restrictions, a private service will take place in the Lorimer Chapel, Warriston Crematorium, on Wednesday, November 11, at 3 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Columba's Hospice. Webcast available on request.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 3, 2020