MACLEOD Una Maclean (Edinburgh)
Very peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Una, beloved wife of the late Rev D. B. Macleod, loving and much loved mother of Una-Margaret, Joanna, Mary and Elizabeth, last surviving daughter of the late Rev John Macleod, OBE (Hope St, Glasgow) and the late Mrs Una Macleod. In view of current restrictions, funeral private. Enquires to William Purves 0131 447 5858. No flowers, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 4, 2020
