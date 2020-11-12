|
LAUDER Ursula (nee Johnson) (Colinton)
It is with great sadness that my darling wife, Ursula, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Dear wife to Stuart, mother to Jane and Kirsty, grandmother to Hannah, Claire, Evie and George, mother-in-law to Kenny and Tim. She had many friends and was loved by all.
Due to current restrictions the funeral is private, however the Craiglockhart Church service will be streamed on Youtube on Wednesday, November 18, at 11 am. Family flowers only, however a donation to Marie Curie is welcomed.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 12, 2020