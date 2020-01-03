|
BEEDIE Vina Bill, Colin, Sandy and Diane would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss of Vina. Special thanks to all staff at Arbroath Infirmary, to Rev Dr Ian G. Gough for his comforting service, to all staff at David Mackay Funeralcare for their help and guidance. Thanks also to all who paid their last respects at Arbroath West Kirk and Parkgrove Crematorium and generously donated the sum of £330 to Christian Aid and Arbroath West Kirk.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 3, 2020