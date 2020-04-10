Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vinod VOHRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vinod Kumar VOHRA

Notice Condolences

Vinod Kumar VOHRA Notice
VOHRA Vinod Kumar (Edinburgh)
On April 7, 2020, in Edinburgh, Vinod Vohra, beloved husband of Suman, loved father of Vinny and Ricky, dear father-in-law to Sunish and Elissa and especially cool uncle and grandad. Funeral private due to current pandemic restrictions. To access funeral webcast please log on to www.obitus.com on Tuesday, April 14, at 9.25 am and enter the username: mortonhall7765 and password: 479490. (Please note that password and username are case sensitive)
In lieu of flowers, donations can to be made to the Edinburgh Hindu Mandir (Sort Code: 800227 Account: 00328766)
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -