VOHRA Vinod Kumar (Edinburgh)
On April 7, 2020, in Edinburgh, Vinod Vohra, beloved husband of Suman, loved father of Vinny and Ricky, dear father-in-law to Sunish and Elissa and especially cool uncle and grandad. Funeral private due to current pandemic restrictions. To access funeral webcast please log on to www.obitus.com on Tuesday, April 14, at 9.25 am and enter the username: mortonhall7765 and password: 479490. (Please note that password and username are case sensitive)
In lieu of flowers, donations can to be made to the Edinburgh Hindu Mandir (Sort Code: 800227 Account: 00328766)
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 10, 2020