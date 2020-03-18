|
SCOBIE Wallace Duncan Smith BDS (Paisley / Edinburgh)
Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia, much loved father of Duncan, Michael, Gillian and Peter, loving father-in-law of Lorna and Jack and adored grandpa of James, Louise and Cameron. Funeral service on Tuesday, March 24, at
12 noon, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 18, 2020