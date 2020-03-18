Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace SCOBIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Duncan Smith SCOBIE

Notice Condolences

Wallace Duncan Smith SCOBIE Notice
SCOBIE Wallace Duncan Smith BDS (Paisley / Edinburgh)
Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia, much loved father of Duncan, Michael, Gillian and Peter, loving father-in-law of Lorna and Jack and adored grandpa of James, Louise and Cameron. Funeral service on Tuesday, March 24, at
12 noon, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -