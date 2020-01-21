Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Weibe BONNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Weibe Rob BONNE

Notice Condolences

Dr. Weibe Rob BONNE Notice
BONNE Dr Weibe Rob (Isle of Mull)
Very peacefully, on January 14, 2020, Dr Weibe Rob Bonne, beloved husband of Mary and much loved father to Willem, Hank, Lucille and the late Jimi, loving Paps to Seumas, Katharina, Louis, Roddy, Siofra and Oisin. A funeral service will take place today, at 1 pm, in the Free Church, Tobermory, to which all family and friends are invited to attend. Rob will be very sadly missed by all who knew him. Family flowers only. Donations welcome for Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -