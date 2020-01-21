|
BONNE Dr Weibe Rob (Isle of Mull)
Very peacefully, on January 14, 2020, Dr Weibe Rob Bonne, beloved husband of Mary and much loved father to Willem, Hank, Lucille and the late Jimi, loving Paps to Seumas, Katharina, Louis, Roddy, Siofra and Oisin. A funeral service will take place today, at 1 pm, in the Free Church, Tobermory, to which all family and friends are invited to attend. Rob will be very sadly missed by all who knew him. Family flowers only. Donations welcome for Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 21, 2020