BAXTER Wendy Patricia (nee Anderson), MBE, MB,ChB, FRCP. (Newton Mearns)
Aged 76 years, died peacefully, at Mearns House Care Home, on June 11, 2020. Former Consultant in Palliative Medicine and Medical Director at ACCORD Hospice, Paisley. A loving wife to Ronald for 47 years, a proud and inspiring mother to Derek and Caroline, a kind mother-in-law to Elaine and a much loved gran to Emily, Sophie, Cameron, Isla and Erica. A gentle, soft spoken, caring lady who will be missed and forever remembered by all whose lives she touched. Family funeral at Woodside Crematorium, on Friday, June 26, at 11.30 am. Future memorial service to be arranged. Donations to ACCORD Hospice or Alzheimer Scotland, please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 20, 2020