Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William ANDERSON

Notice Condolences

William ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON William (Aberdeen)
Peacefully, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, on Monday, July 6, 2020. William Crawford, known as Crawford, aged 76 years. A much loved uncle to Brian Deakin and extended family and a dear friend to many. Funeral service to be private in keeping with current restrictions. Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received online, for the Uganda School's Trust. Crawford will be greatly missed and cherished in all our thoughts.
Published in The Scotsman on July 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -