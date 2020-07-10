|
ANDERSON William (Aberdeen)
Peacefully, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, on Monday, July 6, 2020. William Crawford, known as Crawford, aged 76 years. A much loved uncle to Brian Deakin and extended family and a dear friend to many. Funeral service to be private in keeping with current restrictions. Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received online, for the Uganda School's Trust. Crawford will be greatly missed and cherished in all our thoughts.
Published in The Scotsman on July 10, 2020